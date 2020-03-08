Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Colonial: Delaware vs. Hofstra 3 p.m. CBSS

Southern final 4 p.m. ESPN

Horizon: Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Colonial semifinal 5:30 p.m. CBSS

WCC: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco 6 p.m. ESPN

Horizon: Green Bay vs. N. Kentucky 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

WCC: BYU vs. Saint Mary’s 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s AAC: UConn vs. Cincinnati/UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

Big East final 5 p.m. FS1

MLB spring Yankees vs. Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers vs. Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Athletics vs. Rangers 6 p.m. MLB

NBA Bucks at Nuggets 6 p.m. NBA

NHL Coyotes at Jets 5 p.m. FSAZ

Panthers at Blues 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Aston Villa at Leicester City 12:55 p.m. NBCS

Softball Texas A&M at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO MONDAY

NHL Coyotes at Jets 5 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

