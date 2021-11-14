 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Bowling Green at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Penn State at UMass 5 p.m. CBSS

Liberty at LSU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Marquette 5 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1

North Florida at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Long Beach State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Suns at Timberwolves 6 p.m. BSAZ

Nuggets at Mavericks 6 p.m. NBA

Bulls at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Rams at 49ers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Rams at 49ers 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, women's

Texas Southern at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

NBA

Suns at Timberwolves 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

