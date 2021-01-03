 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Stanford at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville 3 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Illinois at Drake 5 p.m. CBSS

Howard at Norfolk State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Jackson State at Alabama State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado State at San Diego State 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Penn State at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN

Indiana at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC

Hockey

Juniors: Canada vs. Russia 4 p.m. NHL

Juniors: United States vs. Finland 7:30 p.m. NHL

NBA

Mavericks at Rockets 6 p.m. NBA

NCAA hockey

Arizona State at Minnesota 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Liverpool at Southampton 12:55 p.m. NBCS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Related to this story

