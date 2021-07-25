Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
TBT, second round 4 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, second round 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Braves at Mets, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB
Blue Jays at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
Olympics
See complete schedule, Page C2
RADIO MONDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!