Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, second round 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, second round 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Braves at Mets, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB

Blue Jays at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

See complete schedule, Page C2

RADIO MONDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

