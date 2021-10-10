Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
MLB Playoffs
NDLS: Brewers at Braves, Game 3 10 a.m. TBS
ALDS: Astros at White Sox, Game 4 12:30 p.m. FS1
ALDS: Rays at Red Sox, Game 4 4 p.m. FS1
NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 3 6:30 p.m. TBS
NBA preseason
Nets at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN2
Timberwolves at Clippers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Colts at Ravens 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Running
Boston Marathon 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Tennis
Indian Wells, third round 10 a.m. TEN
RADIO MONDAY
Football
Jedd Fisch Radio Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB Playoffs
NLDS: Brewers at Braves, Game 3 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 3 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)