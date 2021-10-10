 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB Playoffs

NDLS: Brewers at Braves, Game 3 10 a.m. TBS

ALDS: Astros at White Sox, Game 4 12:30 p.m. FS1

ALDS: Rays at Red Sox, Game 4 4 p.m. FS1

NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 3 6:30 p.m. TBS

NBA preseason

Nets at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN2

Timberwolves at Clippers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Colts at Ravens 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Running

Boston Marathon 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Tennis

Indian Wells, third round 10 a.m. TEN

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Radio Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB Playoffs

NLDS: Brewers at Braves, Game 3 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 3 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

