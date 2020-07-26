Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Baseball KBO: SK Wyverns at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN

MLB Angels at Athletics 12:30 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

Mets at Red Sox 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Exhibition: Lakers vs. Wizards Noon NBA

Exhibition: Jazz vs. Nets 2:30 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men’s MLS: San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: Seattle vs. LA FC 8 p.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

MLB D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News