Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball KBO: SK Wyverns at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN
MLB Angels at Athletics 12:30 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
Mets at Red Sox 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Exhibition: Lakers vs. Wizards Noon NBA
Exhibition: Jazz vs. Nets 2:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men’s MLS: San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: Seattle vs. LA FC 8 p.m. FS1
RADIO MONDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)
