Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball

Ohio State at Indiana 3 p.m. BTN

Golf

Women’s NCAA individual final 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Russia vs. Slovakia 6 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. Germany 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Rays at Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN

Mariners at Athletics (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NBA

Heat at Bucks, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Nuggets, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Islanders at Penguins, Game 5 4 p.m. NBCS

Maple Leafs at Canadiens, Game 3 4 p.m. NHL

Lightning at Panthers, Game 5 5 p.m. CNBC

Oilers at Jets, Game 4 6:45 p.m. NBCS

Wild at Golden Knights, Game 5 7:30 p.m. CNBC

RADIO MONDAY

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

