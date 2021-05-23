Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
Ohio State at Indiana 3 p.m. BTN
Golf
Women’s NCAA individual final 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Russia vs. Slovakia 6 a.m. NHL
Canada vs. Germany 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Rays at Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB
Cardinals at White Sox 5 p.m. ESPN
Mariners at Athletics (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NBA
Heat at Bucks, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
Trail Blazers at Nuggets, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Islanders at Penguins, Game 5 4 p.m. NBCS
Maple Leafs at Canadiens, Game 3 4 p.m. NHL
Lightning at Panthers, Game 5 5 p.m. CNBC
Oilers at Jets, Game 4 6:45 p.m. NBCS
Wild at Golden Knights, Game 5 7:30 p.m. CNBC
RADIO MONDAY
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)