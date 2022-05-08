 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Rangers at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Guardians-White Sox or Athletics-Tigers 5 p.m. MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Playoff

Celtics at Bucks, Game 4 4:30 p.m. TNT

Grizzlies at Warriors, Game 4 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoff

Rangers at Penguins, Game 4 4 p.m. ESPN

Panthers at Capitals, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS

Avalanche at Predators, Game 4 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Flames at Stars, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TBS

Soccer, men's

Serie A: AS Roma at Florentina 11:45 a.m. CBSS

People are also reading…

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News