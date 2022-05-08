Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
MLB
Rangers at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Guardians-White Sox or Athletics-Tigers 5 p.m. MLB
Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Playoff
Celtics at Bucks, Game 4 4:30 p.m. TNT
Grizzlies at Warriors, Game 4 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoff
Rangers at Penguins, Game 4 4 p.m. ESPN
Panthers at Capitals, Game 4 4 p.m. TBS
Avalanche at Predators, Game 4 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Flames at Stars, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TBS
Soccer, men's
Serie A: AS Roma at Florentina 11:45 a.m. CBSS
RADIO MONDAY
MLB
Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)