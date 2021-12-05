 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Illinois at Iowa 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Penn State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Nebraska at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

NBA

Thunder at Pistons 5 p.m. NBA

Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Ducks at Capitals 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Stars 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

Tunisia vs. UAE 7:50 a.m. FS2

Qatar vs. Iraq 11:50 a.m. FS1

Oman vs. Bahrain 11:50 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal at Everton 1 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women's

NCAA final: BYU vs. Florida State 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO MONDAY

NBA

Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

