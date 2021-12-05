Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Illinois at Iowa 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Penn State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN
Nebraska at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
NBA
Thunder at Pistons 5 p.m. NBA
Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
NHL
Ducks at Capitals 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Stars 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
Tunisia vs. UAE 7:50 a.m. FS2
Qatar vs. Iraq 11:50 a.m. FS1
Oman vs. Bahrain 11:50 a.m. FS2
EPL: Arsenal at Everton 1 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, women's
NCAA final: BYU vs. Florida State 6 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO MONDAY
NBA
Spurs at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Patriots at Bills 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)