Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Delaware State at Villanova 4:30 p.m. FS2

DePaul at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

South Carolina State at Duquesne 5 p.m. CBSS

Florida Atlantic at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

Idaho State at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Monmouth at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Holy Cross at Creighton 7 p.m. CBSS

Norfolk State at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Indiana at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2

Texas at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA

Suns at Heat 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Thunder at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Commanders at Eagles 6:15 p.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

NBA

Suns at Heat 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

