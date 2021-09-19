 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Rangers-Yankees or Orioles-Phillies 4 p.m. MLB

Braves at D-backs 6:40 p.m. BSAZ

Astros-Angels or Mariners-Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NFL

Lions at Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Lions at Packers 5:15 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. FS1

Athletes Unlimited 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO MONDAY

Football

The Jedd Fisch Show 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

Braves at D-backs 6:40 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

