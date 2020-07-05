Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN
Basketball
TBT: Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT: Round of 16 6 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: Werder Bremen at Heiderheim 11:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Everton at Tottenham 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Portland vs. Washington (T) 4 p.m. CBSS
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
