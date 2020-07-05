Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN

Basketball

TBT: Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT: Round of 16 6 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Bund.: Werder Bremen at Heiderheim 11:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Everton at Tottenham 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Portland vs. Washington (T) 4 p.m. CBSS

Legend: (T) — taped

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

