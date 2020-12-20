Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s Wofford at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC
San Diego at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
St. Joseph’s at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Prairie View A&M at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Southern Illinois at Butler 5:30 p.m. FS1
Tulsa at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2
Miss. Valley State at Mississippi State 6 p.m. SEC
Murray State at Austin Peay 7 p.m. ESPNU
CSU Bakersfield at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
New Mexico at Boise State 7:30 p.m. FS1
NCAA bowls Myrtle Beach: App. State vs. N. Texas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Steelers at Bengals 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s EPL: Wolverhampton at Burnley 10:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham United at Chelsea 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men’s San Diego at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
San Diego at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM
NFL Steelers at Bengals 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
