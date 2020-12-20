 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s Wofford at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

San Diego at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

St. Joseph’s at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Prairie View A&M at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Southern Illinois at Butler 5:30 p.m. FS1

Tulsa at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2

Miss. Valley State at Mississippi State 6 p.m. SEC

Murray State at Austin Peay 7 p.m. ESPNU

CSU Bakersfield at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico at Boise State 7:30 p.m. FS1

NCAA bowls Myrtle Beach: App. State vs. N. Texas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Steelers at Bengals 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Wolverhampton at Burnley 10:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham United at Chelsea 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s San Diego at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

San Diego at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM

NFL Steelers at Bengals 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

