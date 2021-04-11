 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Red Sox at Twins 11 a.m. MLB

Cubs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. FS1

Reds-Giants or Angels-Royals 6:30 p.m. MLB

Athletics at D-backs 6:40 p.m. BSAZ+

NBA

76ers at Mavericks 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Nuggets at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball

Oregon State at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA golf

The Western Intercollegiate, Round 1 4 p.m. Golf

NCAA softball

Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

NHL

Blackhawks at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Southampton at West Brom 9:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion 12:10 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Athletics at D-backs 6:40 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News