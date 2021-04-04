 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA final: Baylor vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. Ch 13

MLB

Twins at Tigers 10 a.m. ESPN

Royals at Indians 1 p.m. ESPN

Rays at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

White Sox at Mariners 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Knicks at Nets 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Rockets 5 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Flyers at Bruins 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Kings 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Softball

Florida at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA final: Baylor vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Aari McDonald says the Wildcats will keep their heads high after championship loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News