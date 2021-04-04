Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA final: Baylor vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. Ch 13
MLB
Twins at Tigers 10 a.m. ESPN
Royals at Indians 1 p.m. ESPN
Rays at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
White Sox at Mariners 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Knicks at Nets 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Rockets 5 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Flyers at Bruins 4 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Kings 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Softball
Florida at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA final: Baylor vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)