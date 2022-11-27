 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Minnesota at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2

Troy at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC

Pittsburgh at Northwestern 7 p.m. ESPN2

Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Hawks at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA

Suns at Kings 8 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Steelers at Colts 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Devils at Rangers 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's World Cup

People are also reading…

Cameroon vs. Serbia 3 a.m. FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana 6 a.m. FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. Ch 11

Portugal vs. Uruguay Noon Ch 11

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

NBA

Suns at Kings 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News