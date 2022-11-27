Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Minnesota at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2
Troy at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC
Pittsburgh at Northwestern 7 p.m. ESPN2
Seattle at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Hawks at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA
Suns at Kings 8 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Steelers at Colts 6:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Devils at Rangers 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's World Cup
People are also reading…
Cameroon vs. Serbia 3 a.m. FS1
South Korea vs. Ghana 6 a.m. FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. Ch 11
Portugal vs. Uruguay Noon Ch 11
RADIO MONDAY
Football
Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM
NBA
Suns at Kings 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)