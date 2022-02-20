 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

American at Colgate 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgia Tech at Syracuse 5 p.m. BSAZ

Louisville at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Penn State at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2

Coppin State at Howard 5 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1

Baylor at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. ESPN

Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman 7 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at UCLA 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Penn State at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Indiana at Iowa 6 p.m. BTN

Gymnastics, NCAA

Arizona at California 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Utah at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

NHL

Kraken at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Louisville at North Carolina 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

The Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Baylor at Oklahoma State 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

