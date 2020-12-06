 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Basketball, women’s FAU at Florida 6 p.m. SEC

NFL Washington at Steelers 3 p.m. Ch 11

Bills at 49ers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Southampton at Brighton 1 p.m. NBCS

MLS Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle 7:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

NAU at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

