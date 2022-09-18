 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

MLB

Twins at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

Mariners at Angels 1 p.m. MLB

Mets at Brewers 4:30 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Titans at Bills 4:15 p.m. ESPN

Titans at Bills 4:15 p.m. ESPN2

Vikings at Eagles 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

