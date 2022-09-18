Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
MLB
Twins at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB
Mariners at Angels 1 p.m. MLB
Mets at Brewers 4:30 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Titans at Bills 4:15 p.m. ESPN
Titans at Bills 4:15 p.m. ESPN2
Vikings at Eagles 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
RADIO MONDAY
Football
Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)