Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. CBSS
Maryland at Wisconsin 5 p.m. FS1
Michigan State at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Colorado at Arizona 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Basketball, women’s
Samford at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
NBA
Grizzlies at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Trail Blazers at Lakers 8 p.m. NBA
NFL
Bills at Patriots 6:15 p.m. Ch 9
Bills at Patriots 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Leicester City at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea 10:25 a.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Colorado at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Colorado at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)