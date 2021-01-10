 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

UConn at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State 5 p.m. CBSS

Boise State at Wyoming 7 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women’s

Colorado at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. FSAZ

Pelicans at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA football

Ohio State vs. Alabama 6:15 p.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

NCAA football

Ohio State vs. Alabama 6:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

