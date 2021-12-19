 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Stetson at Miami 5 p.m. BSAZ

Incarnate Word at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Football, NCAA

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, women's

Canada at United States 6 p.m. NBCS

NBA

76ers at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Raiders at Browns 3 p.m. NFL

Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. Ch 9

Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Raiders at Browns 3 p.m. 1290-AM

Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish)

