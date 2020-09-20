Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
MLB
Phillies at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB
Rockies at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB
NFL
Saints at Raiders 5:15 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Playoffs
Stars vs. Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS
Softball Team Reed vs. Team Osterman 5 p.m. CBSS
RADIO MONDAY
NFL Saints at Raiders 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
