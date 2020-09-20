 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO: Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

MLB

Phillies at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB

Rockies at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB

NFL

Saints at Raiders 5:15 p.m. Ch 9

Saints at Raiders 5:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Stars vs. Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS

Softball Team Reed vs. Team Osterman 5 p.m. CBSS

RADIO MONDAY

NFL Saints at Raiders 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

