Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
MLB Playoffs
Astros vs. Rays, Game 2 1 p.m. TBS
Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 11
NFL
Chargers at Saints 5:15 p.m. ESPN
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Chargers at Saints 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
