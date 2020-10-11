 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

MLB Playoffs

Astros vs. Rays, Game 2 1 p.m. TBS

Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 11

NFL

Chargers at Saints 5:15 p.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Chargers at Saints 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

