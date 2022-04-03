 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

NCAA championship: North Carolina vs. Kansas 6 p.m. TBS

MLB spring training

Mets vs. Astros 9 a.m. MLB

NHL

Maple Leafs at Lightning 4:30 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Blues 5 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Arsenal at Crystal Palace Noon USA

Softball, NCAA

Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

NCAA championship: North Carolina vs. Kansas 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

