Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
NCAA championship: North Carolina vs. Kansas 6 p.m. TBS
MLB spring training
Mets vs. Astros 9 a.m. MLB
NHL
Maple Leafs at Lightning 4:30 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Blues 5 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Arsenal at Crystal Palace Noon USA
Softball, NCAA
Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men's
NCAA championship: North Carolina vs. Kansas 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
People are also reading…
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)