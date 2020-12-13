Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Sam Houston State at LSU 10 a.m. SEC
Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
William & Mary at G. Washington 5 p.m. CBSS
Central Arkansas at Mississippi 6 p.m. SEC
Marquette at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1
Northern Colorado at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Utah at Colorado Noon Pac-12N
Louisiana-Lafayette at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Texas Tech at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
NBA preseason
Pelicans at Heat 5 p.m. NBA
Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ
Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Ravens at Browns 6:15 p.m. ESPN
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Ravens at Browns 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
