Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Sam Houston State at LSU 10 a.m. SEC

Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

William & Mary at G. Washington 5 p.m. CBSS

Central Arkansas at Mississippi 6 p.m. SEC

Marquette at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1

Northern Colorado at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

Utah at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Louisiana-Lafayette at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Texas Tech at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

NBA preseason

Pelicans at Heat 5 p.m. NBA

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Ravens at Browns 6:15 p.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Ravens at Browns 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

