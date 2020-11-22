 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

NCAA hockey

Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

NFL

Rams at Buccaneers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Crystal Palace at Burnley 10:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Southampton at Wolverhampton 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Rams at Buccaneers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

