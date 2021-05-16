 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

RADIO MONDAY

Baseball

Rutgers at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN

Football

TSL: Generals vs. Sea Lions 4 p.m. FS1

TSL: Jousters vs. Blues 7 p.m. FS1

MLB

Mets at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Bruins at Capitals, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Hurricanes, Game 1 5 p.m. CNBC

Blues at Avalanche, game 1 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

NCAA championship: Marshall vs. Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's

NCAA championship: Santa Clara vs. FSU 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

