Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

RADIO MONDAY
Baseball
Rutgers at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN
Football
TSL: Generals vs. Sea Lions 4 p.m. FS1
TSL: Jousters vs. Blues 7 p.m. FS1
MLB
Mets at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Bruins at Capitals, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Predators at Hurricanes, Game 1 5 p.m. CNBC
Blues at Avalanche, game 1 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men's
NCAA championship: Marshall vs. Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women's
NCAA championship: Santa Clara vs. FSU 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO MONDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)