Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men’s
Colonial semifinal 4 p.m. CBSS
Horizon semi: Milw. vs. Cleve. St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Southern championship 5 p.m. ESPN
Sun Belt championship 5 p.m. ESPN2
WCC semi: Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s 7 p.m. ESPN
Colonial semifinal 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Horizon semi: N. Kent. vs. Oakland 7:30 p.m ESPN2
WCC semi: Pepperdine vs. BYU 10 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s
Sun Belt final: Troy vs. TBD Noon ESPNU
WCC first round: BYU vs. S. Francisco 3 p.m. FSAZ
Big East final: UConn vs. TBD 6 p.m. FS1
MLB spring
White Sox vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB
NHL
Golden Knights at Wild 6 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Avalanche 7 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Everton at Chelsea 10:55 a.m. NBCS
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)