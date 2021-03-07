 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Colonial semifinal 4 p.m. CBSS

Horizon semi: Milw. vs. Cleve. St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Southern championship 5 p.m. ESPN

Sun Belt championship 5 p.m. ESPN2

WCC semi: Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s 7 p.m. ESPN

Colonial semifinal 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Horizon semi: N. Kent. vs. Oakland 7:30 p.m ESPN2

WCC semi: Pepperdine vs. BYU 10 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

Sun Belt final: Troy vs. TBD Noon ESPNU

WCC first round: BYU vs. S. Francisco 3 p.m. FSAZ

Big East final: UConn vs. TBD 6 p.m. FS1

MLB spring

White Sox vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

NHL

Golden Knights at Wild 6 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Avalanche 7 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Everton at Chelsea 10:55 a.m. NBCS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

