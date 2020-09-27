 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

NFL

Chiefs at Ravens 5:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Lightning vs. Stars, Game 6 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Gold Cup Draw 5 p.m. FS2

Softball

Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli 1 p.m. CBSS

Team Warren vs. Team Osterman 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Chiefs at Ravens 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

