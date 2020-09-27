Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
NFL
Chiefs at Ravens 5:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Lightning vs. Stars, Game 6 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Gold Cup Draw 5 p.m. FS2
Softball
Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli 1 p.m. CBSS
Team Warren vs. Team Osterman 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Chiefs at Ravens 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
