Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
NFL
Buccaneers at Giants 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham 10:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leicester City at Leeds United 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Buccaneers at Giants 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
