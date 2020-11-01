 Skip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

NFL

Buccaneers at Giants 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham 10:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Leeds United 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Buccaneers at Giants 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

