 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Awards

Women’s Collegiate Awards Show 6 p.m. CBSS

MLB

Red Sox at Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB

White Sox at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

Tennis

Wimbledon, first round 3 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, first round 8 a.m. ESPN

WNBA

Fever at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ

Aces at Sparks 7:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO MONDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News