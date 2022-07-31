 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Hockey, men's

U-18: United States vs. Finland 2 p.m. NHL

U-18: Germany vs. Czech Republic 6 p.m. NHL

MLB

D-backs at Guardians 4 p.m. BSAZ

Red Sox at Astros 5 p.m. ESPN

Dodgers at Giants (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

D-backs at Guardians 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

