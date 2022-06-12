 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

UConn at Stanford, Game 3 1 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Oregon State, Game 3 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Hockey, women's

U-18 championship 5:30 p.m. NHL

MLB

Astros at Rangers 5 p.m. MLB

Reds at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Finals

Celtics at Warriors, Game 5 6 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

Slovakia at Kazakhstan 6:50 a.m. FS2

Belarus at Azerbajian 8:50 a.m. FS2

Australia vs. Peru 11 a.m. FS1

Austria at Denmark 11:30 a.m. FS2

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 3 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited 5:30 p.m. ESPN

RADIO MONDAY

NBA Finals

Celtics at Warriors, Game 5 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

