Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Football, NCAA
Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada 9 a.m. ESPN
Hockey, men's
Juniors: Austria vs. Finland Noon NHL
Juniors: Russia vs. Switzerland 2:30 p.m. NHL
Juniors: Germany vs. Czech Rep. 5 p.m. NHL
Juniors: Sweden vs. Slovakia 7:30 p.m. NHL
NBA
Bulls at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA
Grizzlies at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Nets at Clippers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Dolphins at Saints 6:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Kings at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
EPL: Manchester United at Newcastle 1 p.m. USA
RADIO MONDAY
NBA
Grizzlies at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Dolphins at Saints 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)