Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Football, NCAA

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada 9 a.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Austria vs. Finland Noon NHL

Juniors: Russia vs. Switzerland 2:30 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Germany vs. Czech Rep. 5 p.m. NHL

Juniors: Sweden vs. Slovakia 7:30 p.m. NHL

NBA

Bulls at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA

Grizzlies at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Nets at Clippers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Dolphins at Saints 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Kings at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Manchester United at Newcastle 1 p.m. USA

RADIO MONDAY

NBA

Grizzlies at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Dolphins at Saints 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

