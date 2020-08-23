Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: Teams TBA 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
Golf
Champions Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Blue Jays at Rays Noon MLB
Marlins at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Tigers 4 p.m. FS1
Angels at Astros 6 p.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs
Bucks vs. Magic, Game 4 10:30 a.m. NBA
Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 4 1 p.m. TNT
Heat vs. Pacers, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 1 4 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 2 6:45 p.m. NBCS
RADIO MONDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
