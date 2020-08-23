 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO: Teams TBA 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

Golf

Champions Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Blue Jays at Rays Noon MLB

Marlins at Nationals 3 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Tigers 4 p.m. FS1

Angels at Astros 6 p.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Playoffs

Bucks vs. Magic, Game 4 10:30 a.m. NBA

Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 4 1 p.m. TNT

Heat vs. Pacers, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 1 4 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 2 6:45 p.m. NBCS

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former UA track and field athletes detail harassment, bullying and assault in program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News