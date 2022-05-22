 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Golf

NCAA women’s individuals final 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

United States vs. Czech Republic 6 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. Denmark 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Dodgers-Nationals or Phillies-Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Playoffs

Heat at Celtics, Game 4 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Playoffs

Panthers at Lightning, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT

Avalanche at Blues, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT

Tennis

French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, first round 5 a.m. BSAZ

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

