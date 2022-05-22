Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Golf
NCAA women’s individuals final 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
United States vs. Czech Republic 6 a.m. NHL
Canada vs. Denmark 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Dodgers-Nationals or Phillies-Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Playoffs
Heat at Celtics, Game 4 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Playoffs
Panthers at Lightning, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT
Avalanche at Blues, Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT
Tennis
French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, first round 5 a.m. BSAZ
RADIO MONDAY
MLB
Royals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)