Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball

TBT, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT, round of 16 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Braves at Phillies 4 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Nationals at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

Paris Saint-Germain vs. G. Osaka 3 a.m. CBSS

Soccer, women's

Argentina at Colombia 4:50 p.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

