Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball
TBT, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT, round of 16 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Braves at Phillies 4 p.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Nationals at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
Paris Saint-Germain vs. G. Osaka 3 a.m. CBSS
Soccer, women's
Argentina at Colombia 4:50 p.m. FS1
RADIO MONDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)