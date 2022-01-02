Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Towson at Drexel 4 p.m. CBSS
Wisconsin at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra 6 p.m. CBSS
Washington at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Maryland at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Colorado at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Grizzlies at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
Heat at Warriors 8 p.m. NBA
NFL
Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men's
EPL: Wolves at Man. United 10:30 a.m. USA
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Washington at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Washington at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)