 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Towson at Drexel 4 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra 6 p.m. CBSS

Washington at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Maryland at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Colorado at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Grizzlies at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Heat at Warriors 8 p.m. NBA

NFL

Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men's

EPL: Wolves at Man. United 10:30 a.m. USA

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Washington at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Washington at Arizona 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL on FOX crew updates Antonio Brown & what Michael Strahan hopes for his future | NFL on FOX

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News