 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s

Oregon State vs. Houston 4:15 p.m. Ch 13

Arkansas vs. Baylor 6:55 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, women’s

Baylor vs. UConn 4 p.m. ESPN

Indiana vs. Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN

Beach volleyball

Stanford at Arizona 10 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington vs. Arizona State 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State vs. UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12N

MLB spring

Astros vs. Nationals 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs vs. Cubs Noon FSAZ

Tigers at Yankees 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Pelicans at Celtics 4;30 p.m. NBA

Bucks at Clippers 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Islanders at Penguins 4 p.m. NBCS

Softball

Alabama at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men’s

Oregon State vs. Houston 4:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arkansas vs. Baylor 6:55 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s

Indiana vs. Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes shares what taking Arizona to its first Elite Eight means to her, the program

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News