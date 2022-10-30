Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
MLB World Series
Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Pacers at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Bengals at Browns 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Bengals at Browns 5:15 p.m. ESPN2
NHL
Capitals at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NHL
RADIO MONDAY
Football
Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM
MLB World Series
Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
People are also reading…
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)