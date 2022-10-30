 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

MLB World Series

Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Pacers at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Bengals at Browns 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Bengals at Browns 5:15 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Capitals at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NHL

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

MLB World Series

Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

