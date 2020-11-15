Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
NFL
Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
United States vs. Panama 12:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO MONDAY
NFL
Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)
