 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2

NFL

Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

United States vs. Panama 12:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

NFL

Vikings at Bears 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kevin Sumlin reacts to Arizona Wildcats' loss to No. 20 USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News