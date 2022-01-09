Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Boston U. at American 5 p.m. CBSS
Football, NCAA
Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Bucks at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO MONDAY
Basketball, men's
Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM*
Football, NCAA
Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)
