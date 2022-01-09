 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Boston U. at American 5 p.m. CBSS

Football, NCAA

Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Bucks at Hornets 5 p.m. NBA

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM*

Football, NCAA

Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

