Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

High school skills competition 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. NC State 4 p.m. ESPN

NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB spring training

Yankees vs. Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Rangers vs. Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Cubs vs. Reds 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Warriors at Grizzlies 5 p.m. NBA

NHL

Hurricanes at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Oilers 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball, NCAA

LSU at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, women's

NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. NC State 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Louisville 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

