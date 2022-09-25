 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Basketball, women's

U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 9 p.m. ESPNU

MLB

Yankees at Blue Jays 4 p.m. MLB

NFL

Cowboys at Giants 5:15 p.m. Ch 9

Cowboys at Giants 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Cowboys at Giants 5:15 p.m. ESPN2

NHL preseason

Islanders at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Kings at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Germany at England 11:30 a.m. FS1

RADIO MONDAY

Football

Jedd Fisch Show 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

NFL

Cowboys at Giants (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

