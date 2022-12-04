 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Purdue at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

NC State at Georgia 6 p.m. SEC

NBA

Suns at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Saints at Buccaneers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Saints at Buccaneers 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Blues at Rangers 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's World Cup

Japan vs. Croatia 8 a.m. Ch 11

Brazil vs. South Korea Noon Ch 11

Soccer, women's NCAA

Championship: North Carolina vs. UCLA 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO MONDAY

NBA

Suns at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

