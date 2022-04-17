 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY

Baseball

Arizona at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1

Gonzaga at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Professional, second round Noon Golf

Marathon

The Boston Marathon 5:30 a.m. USA

MLB

Twins at Red Sox 8 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. BSAZ

Braves-Dodgers or Reds-Padres 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Raptors at 76ers, Game 2 5:30 p.m. TNT

Jazz at Mavericks, Game 2 5:30 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Warriors, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Capitals at Avalanche 6 p.m. NHL

Hurricanes at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Hurricanes at Coyotes (JIP) 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Softball

Texas A&M at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO MONDAY

NBA Playoffs

Raptors at 76ers, Game 2 (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP): joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

