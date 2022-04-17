Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
Arizona at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
Gonzaga at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Professional, second round Noon Golf
Marathon
The Boston Marathon 5:30 a.m. USA
MLB
Twins at Red Sox 8 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. BSAZ
Braves-Dodgers or Reds-Padres 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Raptors at 76ers, Game 2 5:30 p.m. TNT
Jazz at Mavericks, Game 2 5:30 p.m. NBA
Nuggets at Warriors, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT
People are also reading…
NHL
Capitals at Avalanche 6 p.m. NHL
Hurricanes at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Hurricanes at Coyotes (JIP) 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Softball
Texas A&M at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
RADIO MONDAY
NBA Playoffs
Raptors at 76ers, Game 2 (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP): joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)