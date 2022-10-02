 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV MONDAY

MLB

Yankees at Rangers 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. BSAZ

Rockies at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA preseason

76ers at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA

Kings at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Rams at 49ers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Rams at 49ers 5:15 p.m. ESPN2

NHL preseason

Predators at SC Bern 11 a.m. NHL

Penguins at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Nottingham at Leicester Noon USA

TV MONDAY

MLB

D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

