Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
MLB
Yankees at Rangers 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. BSAZ
Rockies at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NBA preseason
76ers at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA
Kings at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Rams at 49ers 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Rams at 49ers 5:15 p.m. ESPN2
NHL preseason
Predators at SC Bern 11 a.m. NHL
Penguins at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Nottingham at Leicester Noon USA
D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)