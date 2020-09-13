Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

If you spend any time talking to the 32-year-old Rick Elmore — business owner, married, father of two, graduate of the UA's Eller College of Business — you are tempted to dispatch a note to UA football coach Kevin Sumlim and every other coach on campus. It would be a simple note:

You should arrange to have Rick Elmore talk to your athletes about life after sports.

In fact, Elmore could expedite the process.