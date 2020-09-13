Monday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV MONDAY
Baseball
KBO: Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue.) ESPN2
MLB
Cardinals at Brewers, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB
Cardinals at Brewers, Game 2 4:30 p.m. MLB
Athletics at Mariners 5 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Padres 7:30 p.m. MLB
NFL
Steelers at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN
Titans at Broncos 7:15 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Golden Knights vs. Stars, Game 5 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Softball
Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman 5 p.m. CBSS
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
