Monday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV MONDAY

Basketball, men's

Iowa at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

Holy Cross at Boston U. 5 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ESPN

Wofford at Mercer 5 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado State at Wyoming 6 p.m. FS1

West Virginia at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN2

Norfolk State at NC Central 7 p.m. ESPNU

New Mexico at San Diego State 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Indiana at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Ohio State at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

NBA

Heat at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Panthers at Blue Jackets 5 p.m. NHL

RADIO MONDAY

Basketball, men's

The Tommy Lloyd Show 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

